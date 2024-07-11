Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.90.

Shares of CFX stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 57,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

