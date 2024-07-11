Carson Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NUMV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 31,998 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $333.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

