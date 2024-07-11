Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $352,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. 3,440,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,571. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

