CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $29.64 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $29.64 million and $163,945.43 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.32081039 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $103,075.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

