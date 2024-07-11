Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,828 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 99,488 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 56,683 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 1,152,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -143.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEF

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.