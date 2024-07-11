Catalina Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $214.49. 1,789,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,282. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

