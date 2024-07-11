Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,295 Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 79,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,577. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

