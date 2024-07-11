Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,067 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

