Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. 1,721,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,659. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

