Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $248,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $7.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.18. The stock had a trading volume of 195,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,361. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.56 and its 200 day moving average is $279.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.