Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $405,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

RTX stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

