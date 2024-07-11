Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $563,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $256.32. 1,024,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,215. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.65.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

