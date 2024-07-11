Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of Nkarta stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,346. The stock has a market cap of $311.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

(Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

