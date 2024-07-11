Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.7 %

ICE traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.85. 1,207,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,994. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.81. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

