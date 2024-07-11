Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,466 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 962,547 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

HAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

