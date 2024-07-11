Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

McKesson Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $11.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $574.86. 280,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,614. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $612.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $574.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.