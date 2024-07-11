Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,034,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $593,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 127,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $209.47. 479,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,025. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

