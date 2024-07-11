Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after buying an additional 412,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,570,000 after purchasing an additional 249,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,601,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,057,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.13. The stock had a trading volume of 375,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

