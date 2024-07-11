Catalina Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.25. 35,394,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,841,824. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

