Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 281,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 347,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.