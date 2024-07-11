Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Price Performance

REI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 21.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

