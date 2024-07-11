CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.57 and last traded at $51.77. 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

