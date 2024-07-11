CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 112,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 201,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded CEMATRIX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

CEMATRIX Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.82.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0199914 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CEMATRIX

In other CEMATRIX news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$262,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 820,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,700. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

