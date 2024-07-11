CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.24.

Shares of CX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,292,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after buying an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CEMEX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after buying an additional 318,541 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,577,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 94,790 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

