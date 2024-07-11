CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

CervoMed Price Performance

Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Analysts expect that CervoMed will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter valued at $921,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in CervoMed during the first quarter valued at $2,330,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed during the first quarter valued at $5,530,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CervoMed during the first quarter valued at $20,075,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

