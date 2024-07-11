Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $260.00. 15,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,188. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

