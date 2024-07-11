Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. 692,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

