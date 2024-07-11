Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rollins by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rollins by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 769,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,818 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rollins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL remained flat at $49.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 55,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

