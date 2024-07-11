Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,600,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,234 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.80. 78,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,339. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.