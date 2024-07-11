Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in United Airlines by 751.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 543,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 412,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,064. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

