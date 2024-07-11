Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after buying an additional 1,025,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after buying an additional 810,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.82. 60,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,533. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

