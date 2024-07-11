Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 181,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,650. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

