Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 242 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.28. 24,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

