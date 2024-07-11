Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 262 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

