Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 614 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Catalent worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 345,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

