China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

