Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 0.1%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.55 and last traded at $58.23. Approximately 2,528,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,596,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.16 to $67.38 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.16.

The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

