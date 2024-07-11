CIBC Lowers DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

DHT.UN stock opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.92.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

