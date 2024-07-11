Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
CIFRW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
