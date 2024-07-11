Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFRW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

