Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,769 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.66.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,885,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

