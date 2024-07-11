Citigroup Trims Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price to $52.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Ziff Davis stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 376,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,972. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

