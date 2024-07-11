Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys 83,110 Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 54,436,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,209,801. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

