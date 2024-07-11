Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 465 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $26,785,228. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,305.72. 635,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,111. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.11 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,459.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,165.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -194.88 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

