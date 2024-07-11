Clarity Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of DarioHealth worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,322,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DRIO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 134,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,375. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.39. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 282.38%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

