Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $47,650,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,745,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,796. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

