Clarity Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000.

NASDAQ GXTG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. 10,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

