Clarity Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,366,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.61. The stock had a trading volume of 487,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.