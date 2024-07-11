Clarity Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.3% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,494,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,494,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,152 shares of company stock valued at $122,552,011. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,945,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

