Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 65,756 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,756 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STEM. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stem by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 24,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,945.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,217 shares in the company, valued at $729,705.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 24,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $45,145.54. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 24,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,945.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,217 shares in the company, valued at $729,705.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,599 shares of company stock worth $495,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. Stem’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

