Clarity Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Super Micro Computer comprises about 1.5% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $899.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,031,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $843.33 and its 200 day moving average is $777.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.15.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

